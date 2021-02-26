Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €72.78 ($85.62).

Get Krones alerts:

Krones stock opened at €71.65 ($84.29) on Thursday. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a fifty-two week high of €78.35 ($92.18). The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.