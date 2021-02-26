Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €94.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €94.00 ($110.59) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KRN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €73.56 ($86.54).

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €71.65 ($84.29) on Friday. Krones has a twelve month low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a twelve month high of €78.35 ($92.18). The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -164.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of €70.86 and a 200-day moving average of €61.00.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

