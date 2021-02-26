Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 253,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLIC. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $47.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $52.55.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory F. Milzcik acquired 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,162.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

