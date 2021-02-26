Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Down 12.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) shares were down 12.5% during trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $43.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kura Oncology traded as low as $27.76 and last traded at $29.15. Approximately 3,096,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 358% from the average daily volume of 675,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KURA. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut Kura Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after purchasing an additional 26,046 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 143,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 85,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 2.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). Research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

