L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of L Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on L Brands from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

LB stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -67.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $57.19.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L Brands during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

