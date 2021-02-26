L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 701.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 183,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,232,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 43,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.20.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $184.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,528. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.21 and a 200 day moving average of $182.67. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $215.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

