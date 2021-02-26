Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $17,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH stock opened at $236.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $252.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LH. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.