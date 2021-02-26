Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.76-3.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.01. Lamar Advertising also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.76-3.02 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $86.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $91.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

