Lancaster Colony Co. (LANC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

Lancaster Colony has increased its dividend by 26.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $178.60. The stock had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,107. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.41. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $188.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.25.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.97 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total value of $820,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 292,071 shares in the company, valued at $49,213,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $299,492.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,520.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.