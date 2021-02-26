Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,130 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Landec worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 537,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Landec during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,898,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Landec by 769.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 158,593 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Landec by 26.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Landec during the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Landec alerts:

In other Landec news, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,948.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Obus purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $69,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at $390,403.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,400 shares of company stock worth $224,844. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

Landec stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $341.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. Landec Co. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $12.24.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.