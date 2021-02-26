Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Given New $16.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of LMRK stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.19. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,604. The company has a market cap of $336.05 million, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMRK. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

