Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $105,000 Position in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CONXU. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CONX during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,604,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in CONX during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CONX during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS CONXU opened at $10.75 on Friday. CONX Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.95.

CONX Profile

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

