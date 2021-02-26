Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass Sells 3,026 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $142,373.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LSCC opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $50.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 139.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 22.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 251.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 534,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,466,000 after buying an additional 167,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 19.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 577,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after buying an additional 93,598 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSCC. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

