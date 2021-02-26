Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

NASDAQ:LAUR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Laureate Education by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Laureate Education by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Laureate Education by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Laureate Education by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

