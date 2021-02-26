Lawrence J. Hineline Sells 10,442 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,442 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $409,639.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,639.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lawrence J. Hineline also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Lawrence J. Hineline sold 19,638 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $628,808.76.

ITCI stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.82.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITCI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 334.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,435,000 after purchasing an additional 55,382 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 77,997 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.