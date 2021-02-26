Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.63

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.49, with a volume of 5274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LGGNY shares. Citigroup lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60.

Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

