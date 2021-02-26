LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.8-36.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.81 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.24-0.31 EPS.

Shares of LMAT traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.39. 308,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. Research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.29.

In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $728,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

