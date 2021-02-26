Lendingblock Reaches Market Capitalization of $967,618.02 (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded up 115.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Lendingblock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded up 236.8% against the dollar. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $967,618.02 and $616.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00055241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.44 or 0.00715835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00030313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00035354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00060166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003862 BTC.

About Lendingblock

Lendingblock (CRYPTO:LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 coins. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com. The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Lendingblock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

