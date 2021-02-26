LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.65-5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2-2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.LHC Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.65-5.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.73.

Shares of LHCG traded down $6.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.71. 343,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,020. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.62 and its 200 day moving average is $209.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

