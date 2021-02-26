Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,775.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,505,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,986,000 after buying an additional 1,425,484 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,867,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,011,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,960 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,114,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,051,000 after purchasing an additional 570,677 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,878,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,557,000 after purchasing an additional 289,412 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $42.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

