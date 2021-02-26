Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 468,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 346,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 336,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 120,699 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV opened at $91.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.68. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80.

