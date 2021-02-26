Lido Advisors LLC Invests $290,000 in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 8.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 84.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 171,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 78,590 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JWN stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

