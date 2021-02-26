Lido Advisors LLC Invests $315,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $58.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.40.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

