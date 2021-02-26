Lido Advisors LLC Sells 1,582 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $652,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $93.60 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $95.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.63 and a 200 day moving average of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

