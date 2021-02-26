Lido Advisors LLC Sells 2,074 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $27.59.

