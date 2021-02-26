Lido Advisors LLC Sells 305 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Corteva by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.88.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

