LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Stock Price Up 7% on Insider Buying Activity

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)’s share price shot up 7% on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $21.94. 766,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,045,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Specifically, COO Brad Michael Roberts purchased 5,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00.

LifeMD Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a telemedicine company with a portfolio of online direct-to-consumer brands. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. Its network of physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the U.S.

