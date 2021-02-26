LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading Down 23.3% Over Last Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $8.48 million and $19,464.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00053593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.86 or 0.00700499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00029745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00033992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00059503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00039931 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,019,099,889 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,548,641 tokens. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.