Lincluden Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,368,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRNO stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.06%.

TRNO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

