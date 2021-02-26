Lincluden Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,875 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. HSBC lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,028,480 shares of company stock worth $103,499,393 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.18. 1,422,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,099,605. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $36.19.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

