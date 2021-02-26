Lincluden Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 287,189 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications makes up 4.3% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Rogers Communications worth $40,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

RCI stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,697. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $49.34.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.