Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $1.67 Million Stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Total were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Total by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $899,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Total by 552.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,035,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,521,000 after purchasing an additional 877,076 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Total by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $155,167,000 after purchasing an additional 658,243 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Total in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,395,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter valued at $18,126,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Total stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.71. 18,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,268. Total Se has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $48.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TOT. Mizuho began coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

