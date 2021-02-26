Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 1,755 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 18,872,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,730,000 after purchasing an additional 421,383 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 11,127,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,883,000 after acquiring an additional 127,683 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640,446 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.9% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,789,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,447,000 after acquiring an additional 981,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,923.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,275,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,839 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. CIBC raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Shares of NYSE GIL traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.47. 16,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,556. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.69 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

