Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 7,345 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,345 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $47.92. The company had a trading volume of 128,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.