Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 850 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,862,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 68.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,772,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,770,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 51.4% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,792,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,088,000 after buying an additional 608,225 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,421,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $414,602,000 after buying an additional 236,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on QSR. Stephens dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Shares of QSR stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.83. The company had a trading volume of 33,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $64.65.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $2,007,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,968.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $113,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,702.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,018 shares of company stock worth $13,316,440. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.