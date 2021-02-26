Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Shares Gap Up to $3.51

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $4.18. Lion Group shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 18,484 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76.

Get Lion Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lion Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Lion Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL)

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract-for-difference trading, insurance brokerage, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.