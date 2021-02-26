Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Upgraded to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Argus currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LTHM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Get Livent alerts:

NYSE LTHM opened at $18.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Livent has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Livent by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,537,000 after acquiring an additional 219,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Livent by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Livent by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,376,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,393,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.