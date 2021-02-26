LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Raised to $75.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.92.

LPSN stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $72.23.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $11,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $145,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,114 shares of company stock worth $25,518,825 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth $56,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

