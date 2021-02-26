Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 130.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,756 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $100,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $5.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $336.45. 21,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,734. The firm has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.84 and a 200 day moving average of $365.52. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

