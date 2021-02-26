London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LSEG stock opened at GBX 9,750 ($127.38) on Thursday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of GBX 8,200 ($107.13) and a 1-year high of £100.10 ($130.78).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.