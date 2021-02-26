Loop Capital Increases Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $90.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

STX has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Benchmark increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ STX traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $74.44. The stock had a trading volume of 42,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,942. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.45. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $77.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,723,922 shares of company stock worth $287,873,105. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after acquiring an additional 757,290 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 238.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,689 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,966,000 after purchasing an additional 384,938 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.