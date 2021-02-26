Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 928,947 Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 123.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,681,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928,947 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $48,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ CNST opened at $26.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.40. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $235,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at $150,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,089. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.