Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $33.66 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 234,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41,606 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $33,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

NYSE:PKI opened at $125.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.23.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

