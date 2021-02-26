Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 1,354,228 Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,354,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth $318,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth $30,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 75.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average is $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $41.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRPL. KeyCorp raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

