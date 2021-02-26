Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 190,853 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 268,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 190,853 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $39,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $229,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 28.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 161,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,022,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock opened at $166.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $176.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

