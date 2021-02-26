Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 52,522 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 52,522 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Domino’s Pizza worth $35,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $339.00 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.22 and a 1 year high of $435.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($0.34). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Stephens lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.96.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.