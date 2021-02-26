Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $480,000 Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 344,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

In related news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $212,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $212,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,253,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,248,389 in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $101.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.90 and a 200-day moving average of $93.66. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.79.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.