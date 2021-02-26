Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $457,000 in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.64 and a 200-day moving average of $84.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $125.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

