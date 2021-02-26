Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 76,616 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 89,819 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, President David Wyles sold 63,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $949,580.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,580.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $285.72 million, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.30. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

GHL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

