Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,830 Shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apyx Medical were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APYX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 355.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Apyx Medical during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apyx Medical during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

APYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

APYX opened at $10.51 on Friday. Apyx Medical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 7.05.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

